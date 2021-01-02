Who is Viking on The Masked Singer?

Welcome to the second series of The Masked Singer and just like last year, we are here with all you need to know so far.

Queen Bee ruled the stage for season one and Nicola Roberts was unmasked in the finale, but now we have new celebrities in some bizarre costumes, singing their hearts out in their bid to be the winner for the latest run.

Mo Gilligan is a new face on the judging panel this year while Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora are all back alongside host Joel Dommett.

The 12 new The Masked Singer contestants also include Swan, Blob, and Grandfather Clock. But who is Viking? With a costume that good we hope they go far.

Who is Viking? Songs, clues, guesses

Who are the contestants in the Masked Singer line-up?

There are still 11 contestants in The Masked Singer season two following Alien being first out after a battle to remain in the competition against Robin.

Other than those two and Viking, this leaves Grandfather Clock, Blob, Bush Baby, Harlequin, Seahorse, Dragon, Swan, Badger and Sausage fighting it out to be the final person asked to reveal who they actually are.

Guesses have already started as to who these people could be and we will keep you up to date with the latest clues and guesses for all of them as we get them.

What have the Masked Singer judges said about season 2

While not a judge, host, Joel, has been weighing in on the competition too and has revealed his favourite costumes this year: “I love Sausage. Quote me on that! The costume is so different. I love the cartoonish element of it and the voice that comes out is so contrasting to the costume. That’s one of my favourites. Robin I really love – it’s such a fun costume and I really enjoyed interacting with Robin. I felt like I knew who it was…and maybe I did. You’ll have to wait and see.

“Interestingly, last year I really thought I knew one of them and it turned out not to be them. Part of me really loves the really cumbersome costumes like Grandfather Clock because it’s just so ridiculous and slow. I enjoyed that. The polar opposites of the show, and one of the things I really love about it, is that you have the Sausage costume with this voice that’s just insane and then on the other side of things you have the Grandfather Clock that couldn’t be more different but you enjoy them all for all of their individual values.”

