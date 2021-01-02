Who is Blob on The Masked Singer?

The second series of The Masked Singer is here and trying to work out who everyone is remains just as fun as it was last year.

There was a slew of famous faces last year with Nicola Roberts emerging victorious and now we have 12 new hidden faces in costumes all hoping to be crowned the second winner. Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora have all returned to the judging panel alongside new judge Mo Gilligan and returning host Joel Dommett.

The 12 new The Masked Singer contestants also include Dragon, Swan and Harlequin. But who is Blob, and did they have any say in their costume because if they did, we would like to give them a round of applause.

Who is Blob? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Blob who is hoping their singing will be just as entertaining as their costume. Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?

Who are the contestants in the Masked Singer line-up?

There are still 11 contestants in The Masked Singer season two following Alien being first out after a battle to remain in the competition against Robin.

Other than those two and Blob, this leaves Viking, Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Harlequin, Seahorse, Dragon, Swan, Badger and Sausage fighting it out to be the final person asked to reveal who they actually are.

Guesses have already started as to who these people could be and we will keep you up to date with the latest clues and guesses for all of them as we get them.

What have the Masked Singer judges said about season 2

Jonathan has been teasing this series and just how good some of the performances are: “There were one or two performances where someone would do amazingly well with one song and we’d say ‘wow this is a professional singer’ and the next week they would sing and we would go ‘wow this is not a professional singer’. Some people have a good voice but not a good voice for every song. This added to the fun because we were so far off the track with quite a few of the people who, afterwards, when the masks come off, it was obvious.

“There were a few people we guessed backstage. I guessed two of them and it turned out to be the actual people but I didn’t make those guesses on the show. I was furious! The clues are designed to help you and mislead you so you need to look at the clues but you can’t trust the clues. There was one person who I absolutely guessed backstage. On the night they were unmasked I decided it wasn’t them so I didn’t say their name on the show and no one believed me.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.