When is Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular on TV? Contestants, judges and latest news

Britain’s Got Talent is one of the nation’s most loved shows, and so it’s no surprise that the ITV juggernaut has finally been handed a Christmas special for 2020.

The BGT Christmas special has been given a prime time slot on the big day itself, and will see an array of the most popular acts from the show’s history return to the stage.

As ever, Ant and Dec will host proceedings – and the judges will be on hand, too, although Simon Cowell won’t be able to make it to the panel, Ashley Banjo will be keeping his seat warm until his return next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular.

When is Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular on TV?

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular will air Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV. The one-off will air for one hour, 55 minutes.

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular line-up

The official Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular line-up has now been confirmed and are as follows:

David Walliams and his Comedy Christmas Calendar

Amanda Holden and Collabro

Jon Courtenay

Attraction

Richard Jones

Ben Hart

Marc Spellman

Asanda Jazile

Souparnika Nair

Fayth Ifil

Sarah Ikumu

Beau Dermott

Calum Scott

Mersey Girls

Ashleigh and Sully

Sign Along With Us

Stavros Flatley

Colin Thackery

Diversity

One of the series most famous stars, Susan Boyle, had reportedly been scheduled to take part but had to pull out as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Her representative told Metro: “Susan, unfortunately, couldn’t appear on Britain’s Got Talent as her area in Scotland was in a Tier 4 category at the time of filming and she felt it prudent to stay at home and not breach the order by travelling to London.”

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular judges

Returning to judge Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular will be Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, who filled in for Simon Cowell’s during the live shows earlier this year after he broke his back in a bicycle accident in August.

A new promotional picture sees the four judges standing in front of a fire place while dressed in their festive best.

Amanda Holden recently revealed that Simon would be back for the next series of Britain’s Got Talent, which will kick off in early 2021.

Speaking on an episode of ITV’s Loose Women, Holden said: “He is yes, Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone probably about four weeks ago now and he sounds on top of the world. He is back in an amazing space and apparently he looks fantastic and well he is definitely back for the next series.”

Will the judges be performing on the Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular?

They will indeed! ITV has confirmed that all four judges – Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo – will be taking to the BGT stage during the special.

Ashley Banjo, himself a former winner of the show, will dance with his fellow Diversity members in addition to 2018 Semi-Finalists DVJ and season two winner, George Sampson.

Alesha Dixon will sing Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, accompanied by 2017 Winner Tokio Myers on the piano while Amanda Holden will take to the stage with 2014 Winners Collabro to sing her Christmas single Home for Christmas.

Meanwhile, David Walliams will use his comedy chops along with an array of comedians from the show’s past – including 2018 show Winner, Lost Voice Guy, Robert White, Daliso Chaponda, Francine Lewis and 2020 Finalist Steve Royle.

Is there a trailer for Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular?

A trailer for the upcoming Christmas special has not yet been released, but keep checking this page for updates.

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular airs on Christmas Day at 8pm on itv. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.