Susan Boyle to miss Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special due to coronavirus restrictions

Singing sensation Susan Boyle pulled out of the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special due to Scotland’s COVID-19 restrictions, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed.

Advertisement

The upcoming festive episode will see a number of former contestants return to perform as part of the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular line-up on Christmas Day, however Boyle, who was meant to make an appearance, won’t be one of them.

ITV told RadioTimes.com: “Susan, unfortunately, couldn’t appear on Britain’s Got Talent as her area in Scotland as in a tier 4 category, (the highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions) at the time of filming and she felt it prudent to stay at home and not breach the order by travelling to London.”

“Scotland’s tiers differ to England’s and the tier 4 category that she was in didn’t end until the 11th of December, which was after filming had taken place,” they added.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The 59-year-old took part in Britain’s Got Talent’s 2009 series, wowing both the judges and the public with her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from Les Misérables, which went viral shortly afterwards.

She came in second place, losing out to dance troupe Diversity during the series three final, but has since released a number of chart-topping albums.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular will see judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo return to watch (and take part in) a big night of festive performances from the likes of BGT winners Collabro, Diversity, Colin Thackery and Jon Courtenay, as well as Fayth Ifil, Calum Scott, Mersey Girls and Sign Along With Us.