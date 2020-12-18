When is Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special on TV? Contestants, judges and latest news
Everything you need to know about Britain's Got Talent's upcoming Christmas special.
You’re in for a treat this Christmas as ITV will be bringing you an unexpected Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special over the holiday season.
The one off episode will air on the big day itself and will feature some of the biggest acts from over the past 14 series.
Ant and Dec will host proceedings and the judges will be on hand, too. Although Simon Cowell won’t be able to make it to the panel, Ashley Banjo will be keeping his seat warm until his return next year.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special.
When is Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special on TV?
Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular will air Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV. The one-off will air for one hour, 55 minutes.
Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special contestants
The official contestant line-up for the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special has not yet been confirmed, however we know the show will be welcoming back some of the most memorable and talented acts from the last 14 years.
If we’re lucky this might mean anyone from Diversity to Susan Boyle, or maybe magician Marc Spelmann.
Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special judges
Returning to judge Britain’s Got Talent’s Christmas special will be Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, who filled in for Simon Cowell’s during the live shows earlier this year after he broke his back in a bicycle accident in August.
A new promotional picture sees the four judges standing in front of a fire place while dressed in their festive best.
Amanda Holden recently revealed that Simon would be back for the next series of Britain’s Got Talent, which will kick off in early 2021.
Speaking on an episode of ITV’s Loose Women, Holden said: “He is yes, Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone probably about four weeks ago now and he sounds on top of the world.
“He is back in an amazing space and apparently he looks fantastic and well he is definitely back for the next series.”
Is there a trailer for Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special?
A trailer for the upcoming Christmas special has not yet been released, but keep checking this page for updates.
Britain's Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular airs on Christmas Day at 8pm on itv.