When is Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad season 3 on TV?

It’s an unsaid rule that comedians must go on a road trip with a family member once they get famous enough – and few are more recognisable than The Chase‘s Bradley Walsh.

Walsh has already endured two eventful trips around the US with son Barney – and actually did break himself after a bull-riding accident – but it seems the actor and presenter is still game for more.

We could all do with some escapism after many holidays were cancelled this year – so when exactly will Bradders be back for more side-splitting sightseeing? Here’s everything you need to know about Breaking Dad season three.

When is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on TV?

ITV has confirmed that Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad will return on Monday 4th January at 8pm on ITV as part of their winter line-up.

Confirmed: Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, returns for a new series on Monday 4 January at 8pm on ITV. pic.twitter.com/3FZlJGaI6h — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 10, 2020

A clip show titled Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad:The Unseen Show will air on 28th December at 8:30pm and see the Walshes look back at unseen footage from their previous two American adventures.

What is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad about?

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad follows popular actor, presenter, and comedian Bradley Walsh as he is taken on a coming-of-age road trip across the US by son Barney. However, as the name implies the two go through some rather extreme father-son bonding – previous activities have seen the pair fire tanks, go skydiving, and even take part in a local rodeo.

Who is the narrator on Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad?

The narrator is none other than fellow game show host Alexander Armstrong, despite the light-hearted rivalry between their two teatime quiz shows. Armstrong is no stranger to voice work, having voiced the titular character in the recent reboot of Danger Mouse.

Where is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad filmed?

Previous series have seen the Walshes travel throughout the west coast and southern areas of the US, visiting locations such as LA, Texas, and Florida. However, it is unknown if the third series is also set in the US, and indeed how coronavirus restrictions have affected filming.

