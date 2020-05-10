“I don’t swear in front of her” Keith Lemon on working with his mum on Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft

Keith Lemon has said that he doesn’t swear in front of his mum Pat, who appears on Channel 4’s Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft alongside him.

Celebrity Juice host Lemon, whose real name is Leigh Francis, presents the crafting competition alongside Anna Richardson, in which four new contestants are tasked with crafting “spectacular” creations each week for celebrity guests.

Lemon’s mother Pat appears on the series as the factory tea lady, delivering beverages to the contestants and chatting with Keith each episode.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Lemon said: “People say, ‘is it difficult for you to do pre-watershed tele and not swear and stuff?’ but I don’t swear in front of my mum.”

He continued: “So my mum’s there anyway and I guess I swear when I’m drunk on Celebrity Juice ’cause I’m drunk, but with this we’re filming it through the day and it’s just a really calming environment.”

Lemon added that although he was filming Celebrity Juice around the same time as Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, the two programmes are very different.

“One night I’m throwing [sex toys] around at Mel B or whatever, and then the next day, I’m in the factory and I describe it as swimming in a cup of tea, that’s how it fell – it’s so calming.”

Pat, who has previously appeared on The Keith Lemon Sketch Show and Lemon’s YouTube channel, said “yes straight away” to the chance of being the factory tea lady.

“They auditioned a few people to be tea ladies and I said, ‘my mum’s prettier than those ladies’ and I think it’s good to bring realism to this fantastical world,” Lemon said.

“I think people will be interested to see my mum and they’ll go, ‘that’s not his mum’, but it is my mum,” he confirmed.

Since 2008, Keith Lemon has been the host of ITV2’s raunchy gameshow Celebrity Juice, alongside team captains Mel B and Holly Willoughby. Willoughby recently announced however that she is leaving the show after twelve years.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins Sunday 10th May at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.