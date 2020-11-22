Alison Brie is “pessimistic” about GLOW movie chances: “Don’t hold your breath”

Since news broke last month that GLOW had been cancelled, with its previously announced fourth season scrapped, fans of the wrestling drama have had their fingers crossed for a movie to provide them with some closure.

Some cast members, including Marc Maron, have expressed their desire to finish off the story in this manner, but unfortunately star Alison Brie doesn’t seem particularly positive about the possibility.

In a recent interview, the former Community star acknowledged that “a movie could tie everything up” but she said she wasn’t so confident that Netflix would give them the go-ahead.

“I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening,” she told The Playlist’s The Fourth Wall podcast. “Just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID.

“And I’m also part of the Community cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.”

Brie went on to admit that the decision to cancel the show was a “bummer” and said she would greatly miss working on the series – but she was quick to point out that there are reasons to celebrate as well.

“You know, we’re so lucky,” she said. “We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out.”

As well as appearing in two upcoming films – Happiest Season and Promising Young Woman – Brie has also recently turned her attention behind the camera, directing an episode of the new Disney+ docu-series Marvel’s 616, which explores various aspects of the comic book franchise and its fandom.

Watch Brie – and her old Community co-star Gillian Jacobs – talk helming their Marvel’s 616 films with RadioTimes.com below:

GLOW seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.