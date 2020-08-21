Death in Paradise’s Josephine Jobert hints her return might not be permanent

Much to the delight of Saint Marie residents and Death in Paradise fans, DS Florence Cassell star Joséphine Jobert is set to return to the BBC One show. But for how many episodes?

Advertisement

There’s little point asking Jobert herself, who claims she’s uncertain how long she’ll appear in the sunset drama. When asked by a fan on Instagram if her return to Death in Paradise was permanent, the actress teased: “Permanently? I don’t know yet. And I appear very early in the episodes.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jobert previously starred in four series of the British-French crime drama before departing the Death in Paradise cast in 2019. It was announced in July 2020 that she would return to the show, starring alongside new lead Ralph Little (who plays Neville Parker).

“Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature,” the BBC teases.

“But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?”

Jobert left Death in Paradise during the drama’s eighth series, citing “personal and professional reasons” in a video posted on the show’s Twitter page.

In her final episode, viewers saw Florence quit her job at the Saint Marie police department following the tragic death of her fiancé Patrice.

Speaking previously about Jobert’s return, executive producer Tim Key said: “We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our 10th series with our audience.

“It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.”

Advertisement

Death in Paradise will return for a 10th series later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.