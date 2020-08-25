This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return on 1st September, with roving reporter Nigel Havers

Nigel Havers will join Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as a roving reporter on This Morning when the duo resume presenting the ITV show from Tuesday, 1st September.

Advertisement

The pandemic has thrown 2020 out of kilter for everyone, so the This Morning team has decided the theme for their return this autumn will be escapism – it will celebrate the best that Britain has to offer, with brand new travel, beauty, cooking and animal series.

Which is where Chariots of Fire and Coronation Street star Havers comes in. He will act as tour guide as This Morning undertakes a four-part “Best of British” travelogue, on which the esteemed gent will be learning about Britain’s history and achievements, from boats to cars to coastlines and dining tables.

Havers said: “It’s a genuine pleasure to be able to take the time out to tour Britain for This Morning viewers this September. I’ve packed some hand sanitiser, a picnic blanket and an umbrella just in case!”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

This Morning will introduce “Dr Scott’s Super Dogs”, a three-part series which sees the resident vet celebrate heroic dogs helping to save lives across the country.

“I’ve been completely blown away by the bravery, skill and intelligence of the dogs I’ve met,” he said. “Whether they are trained in detecting disease and illness in humans or have learnt to sniff out poachers in African reserves, it’s simply mind-blowing!”

Letting the cameras into her farm, wellness expert Liz Earle will be using her expertise to help viewers learn how to live longer by striving for a healthier lifestyle and improved fitness.

Liz will showcase nutritional food, drinks, homemade face masks and everything in between and she said: “Join me for a new term in natural health and wellness. This year has been incredibly hard on all of us and so it’s even more important to take the time out to focus on ourselves every once in a while.”

Resident chef John Torode is back with “Torode’s Skeleton Coast” where he will travel by air, sea and land along the great Jurassic Coast in Dorset, visiting local producers and cooking with all of the glorious British ingredients he encounters along the way.

Torode said: “Dorset is one of my favourite parts of the country and I feel very lucky to have been able to get out and explore the mighty Jurassic Coast during this time. I cannot wait to share some gorgeous recipes from the area. Not to mention that viewers will get the chance to judge my kayaking skills… So watch Torode back out on the road.”

Gino D’Acampo is also finally back in the This Morning studio, while the Spin to Win game also returns.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.