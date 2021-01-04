Staged season two has some “extraordinary” cameos coming

The first season of Staged featured a slate of A-list guest-stars, including the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Dame Judi Dench and season two of the lockdown comedy looks set to feature even more celebrity cameos.

Georgia Tennant, who stars alongside Michael Sheen and her real-life husband David Tennant, has teased some “extraordinary” guest appearances following the success of season one.

“Because series one did so well, and there’s such goodwill towards the show, we’ve managed to get some extraordinary people involved,” she told The Guardian.

She added: “This show came from playing around just to pass the time in lockdown. It felt like a GCSE end-of-term project. So suddenly, when someone says: “Samuel L Jackson’s in”, it’s like: “What the f**k’s just happened?””

Michael Sheen also previously teased more “amazing” cameos in the upcoming second season. “We have a lot of amazing surprise appearances which I hope people will enjoy as much as David and I enjoyed doing the scenes with them,” he said.

He continued: “Having lovely surprises like Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson, we have lots more of those surprises in this new series.”

In the first season of the BBC One comedy, Good Omens co-stars Sheen and David Tennant reunited to play exaggerated versions of themselves, under the pretext of rehearsing a play via Zoom during the national lockdown. However, when Sheen realised that Pulp Fiction star Jackson was originally cast in his role, tensions arose.

Staged season two will premiere on BBC One on Monday 4th January at 9:45pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.