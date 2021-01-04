Staged season two has some “extraordinary” cameos coming
David Tennant and Michael Sheen reprise their roles in the hit BBC One lockdown comedy – alongside a host of surprise guest stars.
The first season of Staged featured a slate of A-list guest-stars, including the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Dame Judi Dench and season two of the lockdown comedy looks set to feature even more celebrity cameos.
Georgia Tennant, who stars alongside Michael Sheen and her real-life husband David Tennant, has teased some “extraordinary” guest appearances following the success of season one.
“Because series one did so well, and there’s such goodwill towards the show, we’ve managed to get some extraordinary people involved,” she told The Guardian.
She added: “This show came from playing around just to pass the time in lockdown. It felt like a GCSE end-of-term project. So suddenly, when someone says: “Samuel L Jackson’s in”, it’s like: “What the f**k’s just happened?””