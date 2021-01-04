Staged celebrity cameos: All the famous faces who appear in seasons 1 and 2

Not only does Staged reunite Good Omens co-stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, but the show also features a slate of celebrity cameos.

From Dame Judi Dench to Samuel L. Jackson, Staged season one featured a number of surprise additions to the Staged cast, and season two is set to follow suit.

Read on for all the celebrity cameos in Staged so far, with further cameos added to the list throughout season two.

Samuel L. Jackson as himself

BBC

Staged season one’s big reveal was that Michael Sheen was only cast in the play with David Tennant because another, rather more famous star had to turn the role down. And that actor was none other than Samuel L Jackson, of Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight fame.

Jackson appeared as himself in season one episode three, ‘Who the F#!k is Michael Sheen?’, in which he contacts Simon Evans (the play’s director) in the hopes of re-accepting his original role.

Judi Dench as herself

BBC/ YouTube

Dame Judi Dench puts the fear of God into both David Tennant and Michael Sheen in the final episode of Staged season one, when she surprises both actors with an intervention.

Both Tennant and Sheen have been conflicted about whether or not to continue with the play, but Dench soon gives them a piece of her mind, reminding them that they’re professionals. In short: “Stop f**king about!”

Adrian Lester as himself

BBC

Hustle star Adrian Lester provides an alternate attitude towards national lockdown, putting both David Tennant and Michael Sheen to shame with his healthy lifestyle, long runs, and (initially) zen attitude during a Zoom call with both.

Ben Schwartz plays Tom

BBC

Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz will appear later in Staged season two, in which he’ll play Tom, the grossly ineffectual and disorganised assistant to Michael Sheen’s American agent.

Nina Sosanya as Jo

BBC

In Staged season one, His Dark Materials star Nina Sosanya guest-starred as Jo, the fictional “money” behind Simon’s play.

She’s intimidating (she even forced her assistant to stay with her during lockdown), and is often relied upon to knock some sense into the occasionally bratty David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

