Lee Mack fans will be pleased to hear that Not Going Out will once again be part of the best Christmas TV lists this year, with parents Lee and Lucy (Sally Bretton) back on our screens to host New Years celebration for friends and family.

Advertisement

The long-running sitcom, which turns 15 next year, will see the return of Hugh Dennis, Abigail Cruttenden, Deborah Grant and the late Bobby Ball, who died in October.

With the show’s 11th series expected to arrive in 2021, Not Going Out’s upcoming special will be the perfect Christmas present to tide you over until then.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Not Going Out Christmas special.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Not Going Out Christmas special on TV?

Not Going Out’s 30-minute Christmas special is set to air on Wednesday 30th December at 9pm on BBC One.

What will happen in the Not Going Out Christmas special?

This year’s upcoming Christmas special will see Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) host New Year’s Eve for both sides of the family, from Lee’s feckless father Frank (Bobby Ball) to Lucy’s uptight dad Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) and her mother Wendy (Deborah Grant), while friends Toby (Hugh Dennis) and his uptight wife Anna (Abigail Cruttenden) also join the celebrations.

“When parlour games are suspended in favour of a no-holds-barred round of New Year’s Resolutions, the fireworks might be in the house when friendly suggestions on how to improve individual behaviour are received with not a lot of festive spirit,” the BBC teases. “Will it be a Happy New Year for Lee and Lucy in suburbia?”

Not Going Out Christmas special cast

Would I Lie To You’s Lee Mack will be returning to star as Lee in the long-running sitcom’s special, as will Death in Paradise’s Sally Bretton (Lucy) and the late Bobby Ball, who passed away in October and makes one of his last on-screen appearances as Lee’s father Frank in the episode.

The rest of the cast features Bergerac’s Deborah Grant (Wendy), Still Open All Hours’ Geoffrey Whitehead (Geoffrey), Outnumbered’s Hugh Dennis (Toby) and Benidorm’s Abigail Cruttenden (Anna).

Advertisement

Not Going Out Christmas special trailer

The BBC has not yet released a trailer for Not Going Out’s Christmas special, but we’ll keep this page updated as and when a teaser clip is released.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.