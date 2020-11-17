Accessibility Links

First look at Roald & Beatrix starring Dawn French with special cameo from Bill Bailey

Sky has given viewers a first-look at Dawn French as Beatrix Potter in upcoming Christmas special Roald & Beatrix

Dawn French and Harry Tayler

Sky has teased its upcoming Christmas original Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of The Curious Mouse with exclusive first-look photos of Dawn French, Rob Brydon and Bill Bailey in the star-studded special.

The 90-minute comedy drama, which is based on a true story, follows six-year-old Roald Dahl as he sets off on an adventure to meet his favourite author, Beatrix Potter (Dawn French).

Roald and Beatrix
Sky

Sky’s first-look images show off the film’s snowy landscapes, with a glimpse at Harry Tayler as Roald Dahl, French as Beatrix Potter, Jessica Hynes (There She Goes) as Roald’s mother Sofie and Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) as Beatrix’s husband William.

Rob Brydon
Sky

The photos also show W1A’s Nina Sosanya as publisher Anne Landy, who’s seen chatting to Beatrix about the publication of Three Blind Mice, while Nick Mohammed (Intelligence) also makes an appearance as optometrist Mr Entwistle, who has just tested Beatrix’s eyes in the photo.

Roald & Beatrix
Sky

We also get a look at Alison Steadman (Hold the Sunset), who plays a café owner, and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bill Bailey, who makes a cameo as the Bona Fide Gent and appears on the train station when Roald is journeying to see his author hero in the Lake District.

Bill Bailey
Sky

Expected to air on Sky One as part of the channel’s festive schedule, Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse is “a magical story of what can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams” and will become available on NOW TV at the time of broadcast.

Roald & Beatrix
Sky

The Sky original isn’t the only Christmas special that Dawn French is set to star in, as the comedy star is set to reprise her role as Geraldine Grainger in a series of Vicar of Dibley lockdown episodes throughout the festive period.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

All about Roald & Beatrix

Dawn French and Harry Tayler
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
