Work It soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix dance movie
The comedy film is streaming now – and it's packed with great tunes.
A new dance comedy movie has launched on Netflix, telling the story of a teenager whose only hope of gaining admission to her dream college is to win a dance competition, even though she has no dancing skills whatsoever.
Work It boasts an impressive young cast including Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) as the lead character Quinn Ackerman in addition to supporting turns from popular YouTuber Liza Koshy and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Jordan Fisher.
And the film is also home to a killer soundtrack, with many catchy tunes from some of the planet’s biggest recording artists featuring throughout – we’ve rounded up this full list of tracks, and who they were performed by, below:
Let Me Move You – Sabrina Carpenter
Baby Baby – Tropkillaz
Get On Your Feet – Gloria Estefan
Onset – Haiku Hands feat. Mad Zach
Do It Like This – Daphne Willis
Throw It – Yehme2 & Wuki
Mess – Jordan Fisher
Then There Were None – Red Scare
When I Get Going – Kallico
Go Up – Gizzle
Feelin’ It – Danger Twins
Rent – Big Freedia
Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na) – Static & Ben El & Pitbull
Motivation – Normani
Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
I Can’t Wait – Nu Shooz
Have A Good Time – Matthew Brian Bento & Zeeko
Feel Good – Daemon
WOW – Zara Larsson
Treat Myself – Meghan Trainor
Ooh La La – Goldfrapp
Lost Cause – Hannah Georgas
Thinkin Bout You – Ciara
Cool – Dua Lipa
Satisfied – Galantis feat. MAX
Work It – Yip Wong
Pūrl – Kamauu
Teach Me – Joey Bada$$ & Kiesza
I believe in miracles – Cumulo Allstars
Forever Yours – Jena Rose & Casper Magico
I Am The Best – 2NE1
Hit My Line – PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic
Relief – Lorie
EXHALE – Kenzie & Sia
I Don’t Know Why – NOTD, Astrid S & Ellis
Looking At Me – Sabrina Carpenter
Boyfriend – Selena Gomez
Break Up Song – Little Mix
Funny – Zedd & Jasmine Thompson
Rich & Sad – PLVTINUM & Xuitcasecity
Work It is available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best series on Netflix and best movies Netflix to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.