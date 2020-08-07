Work It soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix dance movie

A new dance comedy movie has launched on Netflix, telling the story of a teenager whose only hope of gaining admission to her dream college is to win a dance competition, even though she has no dancing skills whatsoever.

Work It boasts an impressive young cast including Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give) as the lead character Quinn Ackerman in addition to supporting turns from popular YouTuber Liza Koshy and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Jordan Fisher.

And the film is also home to a killer soundtrack, with many catchy tunes from some of the planet’s biggest recording artists featuring throughout – we’ve rounded up this full list of tracks, and who they were performed by, below:

Let Me Move You – Sabrina Carpenter

Baby Baby – Tropkillaz

Get On Your Feet – Gloria Estefan

Onset – Haiku Hands feat. Mad Zach

Do It Like This – Daphne Willis

Throw It – Yehme2 & Wuki

Mess – Jordan Fisher

Then There Were None – Red Scare

When I Get Going – Kallico

Go Up – Gizzle

Feelin’ It – Danger Twins

Rent – Big Freedia

Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na) – Static & Ben El & Pitbull

Motivation – Normani

Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

I Can’t Wait – Nu Shooz

Have A Good Time – Matthew Brian Bento & Zeeko

Feel Good – Daemon

WOW – Zara Larsson

Treat Myself – Meghan Trainor

Ooh La La – Goldfrapp

Lost Cause – Hannah Georgas

Thinkin Bout You – Ciara

Cool – Dua Lipa

Satisfied – Galantis feat. MAX

Work It – Yip Wong

Pūrl – Kamauu

Teach Me – Joey Bada$$ & Kiesza

I believe in miracles – Cumulo Allstars

Forever Yours – Jena Rose & Casper Magico

I Am The Best – 2NE1

Hit My Line – PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic

Relief – Lorie

EXHALE – Kenzie & Sia

I Don’t Know Why – NOTD, Astrid S & Ellis

Looking At Me – Sabrina Carpenter

Boyfriend – Selena Gomez

Break Up Song – Little Mix

Funny – Zedd & Jasmine Thompson

Rich & Sad – PLVTINUM & Xuitcasecity

Work It is available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best series on Netflix and best movies Netflix to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.