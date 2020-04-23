Accessibility Links

Here's how you could win tickets for the Friends HBO reunion

The sitcom's stars are participating in an initiative called The All In Challenge, which will see six tickets for the taping offered to fans

Friends cast

News that the Friends cast were set to reunite for a one-off unscripted special caused much excitement when it was announced earlier this year, and some lucky fans will have the chance to attend the recording.

All six stars of the show are participating in an initiative called The All In Challenge – which will see six tickets for the taping, in addition to the chance to take part in a Warner Bros. Studio Tour, offered to fans.

Announcing the challenge on her Instagram page, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “We’re so excited to join the All In challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time.

“We’re inviting you and five of your friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had  … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

View this post on Instagram

Hi guys ???????? ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ???? … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over ???? Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected ????????

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

All fans need to do to enter is visit AllInChallenge.com and donate any amount that they are able to – with the proceeds going to a range of charities.

The All In Challenge has seen a host of stars from TV, film and sport raise funds for those in need including the elderly, kids and frontline heroes.

Although the Friends reunion special was originally set to debut at the launch of HBO’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max, that will no longer be the case – with the filming delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

