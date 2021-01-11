Accessibility Links

Cobra Kai co-creator hints at possible spin-off series

Hayden Schlossberg says that the "possibility is definitely out there" for further spin-offs.

Cobra Kai season 3: Daniel and Johnny

Ever since the first two seasons of Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai moved from YouTube premium to Netflix last year, the series has become something of a phenomenon – and its reputation has only been bolstered further by the release of the third series early in 2021.

A fourth run of the show has already been commissioned, and the series’ creators have said that they hope that it can keep on running for a long time yet.

And now one of the co-showrunners, Hayden Schlossberg has revealed that there could be further spin-off series somewhere down the line as well.

Schlossberg has announced that the hope is to continue to expand the Karate Kid universe, and he’s said that there are lots of potential directions to explore.

“Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase, so that it’s a story we can continue telling,” he told TVLine. “We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favourite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino.”

He added: “If you look at our careers, we’ve always had sequels. We fall in love with our characters. Every permutation of spin-off or deep-dive crosses our minds.

“It all has to be the right thing, and it has to be the same level of quality that Cobra Kai is. Our minds are always thinking ‘Karate Kid’, so that possibility is definitely out there.”

The third series of the show saw long-time enemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence finally unite in a bid to stave off the threat of John Kreese and his dojo – setting up a tantalising karate tournament in the fourth series.

And the series has gone down a treat with both fans and critics, winning praise for striking the right balance between nostalgia for the original films and brand new storylines.

Cobra Kai seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide

