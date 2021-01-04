When will Power Book II: Ghost season 2 be released?

The Power franchise is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, with spin-off series Power Book II: Ghost having been officially renewed for a second run by Starz.

Advertisement

The series, a direct sequel to Courtney A. Kemp’s crime drama, aired its first season towards the end of 2020 and has gone down a storm with fans, so anticipation is already high for the next outing.

Speaking shortly after the renewal, Starz Programming president Christina Davis, said, “The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney Kemp’s storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise, and the loyalty of our incredible fans.”

She added: “What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the Power universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come.”

So when can we expect the second season? And what is likely to happen? Read on for everything you need to know.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 release date

There’s not been any information so far about a release date for the second series, but RadioTimes.com predicts that the earliest we can hope for is September 2021, exactly a year after the first series debuted.

It seems that we will be heading back to the Power universe before then though, with two more spin-off series also in the pipeline: Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is expected in the summer, in addition to Power Book IV: Force.

Should we catch wind of any more official release date details, we’ll keep you updated right on this page.

What will happen in Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Season two plot details are hard to come by at this early stage, but one thing is for sure: there should be no shortage of drama.

Star LaToya Tonodeo recently told Digital Spy that there could be trouble for Tariq in subsequent episodes after a deal he struck with Monet.

“The Tejada family are vicious, cutthroat,” she explained. “It’s no-nonsense. I mean, it is Power – Monet doesn’t play, so if he messes up, it could be really, really bad for him.

“If anyone messes up in our family, or outside of our family or whoever, it’s a bad thing for them. Monet Tejada is a queenpin, she does not play, so it could be bad.”

As more official information emerges, we’ll be sure to add all the relevant information here.

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 cast

No official casting announcements have been made at this stage, but we’d expect to see most of the main cast return.

With that in mind, we’ll probably be seeing more of Michael Rainey Jr, Naturi Naughton, Mary J Blige, Shane Johnson,Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Bellomy and Paige Hurd.

There’s also the possibility of some new faces as well – we’ll let you know when casting announcements are made.

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 trailer

It’s still far too early to expect a trailer, but when there is one you’ll be able to find it right in this spot.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.