Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer?

It only felt like yesterday we were introduced to the zany world of The Masked Singer and it’s finally back on screens.

In season two, the show welcomes new judge Mo Gilligan who replaces Ken Jeong, and will see the return of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

Now we know the 12 new The Masked Singer contestants, we’re baffled as to who’s underneath the comical Sausage costume. Read on for all the theories, clues and performance information.

Who is Sausage? Songs, clues, guesses

Songs:

Week One – Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Clues:

This is a female sausage.

They have a strong connection to the beach and the coast.

She is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.

Sausage says: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”

Guesses:

Maya Jama

Billie Piper

Ella Henderson

Meghan Trainor

Is Sausage Maya Jama?

Maya seems to us to be the sort of person who would take on a crazy challenge like The Masked Singer and she would be a great fit for the amusing antics that the show gives us. And the presenter did take to her balcony during lockdown to try and encourage her neighbours to have a sing-song – maybe that inspired The Masked Singer producers to get in touch?

Is Sausage Billie Piper?

Billie Piper is perhaps now best known for her acting work that really took off following her stint as Rose Tyler in the early days of the revived Doctor Who. But before that, she was a singer and she released several singles in the late 90s – including Honey to the Bee and the absolute banger that is Day and Night.

Is Sausage Ella Henderson?

Ella Henderson has one hell of a voice and she really impressed when she competed on The X Factor back in 2012 and she is still going strong today with numerous hits to talk about in recent years. Could she have made a secret return to the ITV reality competition world?

Is Sausage Meghan Trainor?

Despite Meghan having the pipes required for a singing competition, we are almost certain that she is not the sausage wrapped in the chips. Meghan was a coach on the latest series of The Voice but could not travel due to her pregnancy and COVID and instead coached digitally – so she would not have been able to take to the stage on The Masked Singer either.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.