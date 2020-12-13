Matt Smith “looking forward to riding dragons” in Game of Thrones spin-off

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith has revealed that he’s “looking forward to riding a few dragons” following the news of his casting in the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off.

On Saturday, when asked what he was excited for most about the HBO project during GalaxyCon’s virtual Doctor Who Q&A, Smith said: “Well God, everything.”

“I think it’ll be a really exciting cast, I think it’s a wonderful legacy to be part of and it’s a great part. And without saying too much, I’m just sort of looking forward to riding a few dragons…if I get to,” he teased.

“Who knows what goes on in this role, but yeah look – I’m just looking forward to getting started and I think, hopefully, with the people involved, it could be really exciting.”

Over the weekend, HBO announced that Matt Smith would be joining the House of the Dragon cast to play Prince Daemon Targaryen in the prequel set during the Targaryen Civil War, 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Smith’s character in the upcoming series is “a peerless warrior and a dragon rider who possesses the true blood of the dragon” and the younger brother of King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

Smith and Considine will be joined by new cast additions Olivia Cooke (Vanity Fair, Bates Motel) and Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust, Truth Seekers) who’ll be playing Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen respectively.

During GalaxyCon’s Doctor Who panel, Smith was joined by his former colleagues and his Doctor’s companions Karen Gillan (Amy Pond), Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams) and Jenna Coleman (Clara Oswald) to chat about their time on the long-running BBC sci-fi series.

