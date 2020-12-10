It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star says Four Seasons Total Landscaping could make an appearance next season

It’s safe to say we can all agree it’s been a bizarre year. So, when Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani booked a post-election press conference at a Philadelphian landscaping company, it wasn’t the strangest event of 2020.

But it was certainly one of the most laughable, at least in the Twitterverse.

Whether Giuliani meant to book the Four Seasons Hotel instead – and why he stuck with his unexpected choice if that was the case – still remains unclear, but fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia were quick to point out how the surroundings of Four Seasons Total Landscaping were reminiscent of the biting comedy series.

“I just found out about the press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping…” one fan tweeted. “Is this an episode of It’s Always Sunny? And is Rudy Giuliani just Frank in disguise?”

I just found out about the press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping… is this an episode of It’s Always Sunny? And is Rudy Giuliani just Frank in disguise? pic.twitter.com/fwxj1WmbEJ — lil scribbles (@superscrib) November 8, 2020

And now, it looks like the landscaping company has a shot at appearing on the show’s upcoming 15th series, according to co-creator and star Glenn Howerton.

Speaking to Den of Geek, Howerton said: “Immediately on social media I got hit up and people were like ‘this looks like this would be right down the street from Paddy’s.'” For the uninitiated, Paddy’s Pub is the dive bar run by the Always Sunny gang, which includes Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds.

“I sort of fall into the camp that someone thought they had booked the Four Seasons Hotel,” he added. “And then they showed up and were like ‘Are you kidding me? This is nuts.'”

When asked whether the incident or the landscaping company itself could feature on the new series, he admitted: “That has been discussed. Normally we would not do something like that because it’s something the audience has already thought of and it’s too obvious but man… that’s some good low-hanging fruit. I don’t know. We’ll see. But it’s tempting, it’s very tempting.”

