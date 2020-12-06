Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Sixth celebrity to be voted out revealed

The sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the Strictly Come Dancing line-up was confirmed in tonight’s results show, which saw Jamie Laing go up against JJ Chalmers in the dance-off.

Last night’s Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final marked Musicals Week with show-stopping numbers inspired by the likes of The Phantom of the Opera and Little Shop of Horrors.

HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard again, thanks to their dazzling A Chorus Line-themed American Smooth, scoring a near-perfect 29 points.

At the other end of the leaderboard, however, JJ struggled to break through to the big numbers, with the Strictly Come Dancing judges awarded him just 20 points for his Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Jamie and his partner Karen Hauer were second from the bottom of the list with 24 points for their Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Jive.

It seems the fans agreed with the judges’ determination as, once the votes were combined with the panel’s scores, JJ and Jamie found themselves in the bottom two, meaning they had to perform their routines once more in the dreaded dance-0ff.

Ultimately, the judges chose to save Jamie for the third time this series, meaning he and Karen keep hold of their place in the competition heading into next weekend’s semi-final.

While Motsi Mabuse voted in favour of JJ and Amy Dowden, Head Judge Shirley had the deciding vote, saying: “Both couples lifted their game. I adored both performances very very much, and both couples made small mistakes, both couples. But on a more powerful and through difficulty of choreography and through sheer determination, I’m going to save Jamie.”

Speaking about his time on Strictly, JJ said: “I’m unbelievably proud. I never thought I would make it this far, I’ve gotten half decent maybe at something which I had no clue about to begin with and I’ve enjoyed every second of it, it has just been an absolute blast.

“It’s just a privilege to be in this long. I mean this competition is insane! To be counted among that cast at this stage in particular means the world to me. It’s meant everything.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.