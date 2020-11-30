When will the Rick Grimes movie debut? The Walking Dead boss hopes it’s part of cinema revival

Development on The Walking Dead Rick Grimes spin-off movie is gathering pace with an executive on the show hinting that the movie starring British star Andrew Lincoln could arrive later in 2021.

Lincoln left the central role of Grimes on the post-apocalyptic AMC TV show in 2018, but the door was left wide open for a return when Grimes and Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) were taken away by a Civic Republic Military helicopter in season nine. Producers later revealed they had plans for a Rick Grimes movie trilogy.

The Walking Dead’s chief content officer Scott M Gimple revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was “working on it with Mr Lincoln and [The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman].”

Not only that but Gimple added the horizon looked brighter for the cinema industry and he hoped that people will be piling into cinemas at the end of next summer.

“We hope to be a part of it,” he said.

The Rick Grimes story overlaps The Walking Dead: World Beyond whose mythology in the upcoming season two “clearly touches on the Rick movies”.

He added: “I’m not at all saying that Rick is going to be hanging out where [Hope and her father] are [in season two]. That isn’t going to happen. But you are going to see places that… who knows, Rick may have been. Or at least find out about the civilisation that he’s now entangled with.”

Gimple said they were “very much moving forward” with the first of the movies.

“We have a whole bunch of people cranking away on it,” he said. “It’s a movie. Movies are different. Movies go through a very different process than television. I’m confident at the end of the day, it’s going to be something special.”

Gimple said the film and TV industry was about to face a tough winter, adding: “But as we move toward the spring, we’re talking about things potentially getting better in a permanent way. I would hope that come the end of next summer, people are piling into movie theatres again and laughing until they’re screaming together, eating popcorn together, and that we are once more enjoying each other’s company in front of a huge screen with awesome things happening on it. We hope to be a part of it.”

The Walking Dead season 10 resumes screening on FOX UK in March.

