I’m a Celebrity 2020 vote | How do you vote by phone, text or the app
Everything you need to know about how to vote for your favourite celebs in the 2020 series.
It’s hard to believe we’re already well over halfway through I’m A Celebrity 2020, where audience voting is now more important than ever.
Viewers are tasked with choosing who they want to save from future evictions, with Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold and theatre actress Ruthie Henshall being the first two to leave camp.
Another elimination is due tonight so make sure you vote for your favourites from the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up to keep them out of the dreaded bottom two.
Read on for everything you need to know about voting by phone call, text or using the app.
How to vote on I’m A Celebrity by phone
One of the easiest ways to vote is just by picking up the phone and dialling the number for your chosen campmate.
You just need to dial 09020 44 24 followed by the two numbers corresponding to each campmate – these numbers will be revealed during the show at which point we’ll update this page accordingly.
How to vote on I’m A Celebrity by text
Similarly, you can choose to vote by texting – using the number 644 24 followed by the two numbers for your chosen campmate.
How to vote on I’m A Celebrity using the app
Another way to vote for your favourite campmate is to download the official I’m A Celebrity app, which is available for free on the App Store, iTunes, and Google Play.
Once downloaded, you’ll have to enter your date of birth, and then you’re free to enjoy all sorts of bonus content.
To vote, simply head to the ‘Vote’ tab at the bottom of the app and when voting is open simply press the button for your chosen celeb.
Voting by app may be preferable to viewers as, unlike the other two methods it does not incur a fee – with each viewer given five free votes for every voting window.