Meet Vernon Kay – I’m a Celebrity 2020 contestant and TV presenter

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has kicked off on ITV, and one of the celebs taking on the challenge this year is TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Advertisement

The presenter, who is known for hosting shows such as Family Fortunes, has already had quite an eventful time in the historic Gwrych Castle – the new I’m A Celebrity filming location – since the 20th series started on November 15th.

On Tuesday night’s episode, he took part in the Frights of the Round Table Bushtucker Trial along with Jordan North and Beverly Callard.

The challenge saw the I’m A Celebrity 2020 celebs having to tuck in to some rather stomach-turning dishes, and lets just say, the scenes were enough to put us off our evening snack!

Vernon is competing for the title of King (or Queen) of the Castle, alongside Olympian Sir Mo Farah, former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, author Giovanna Fletcher and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard.

So does he have what it takes to win the crown? Here’s everything you need to know about Vernon – one of the celebs in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

Who is Vernon Kay?

Getty Images

Age: 46

Instagram: @vernonkay

Twitter: @vernonkay

Job: TV presenter and radio DJ

The TV star began his career on Channel 4’s cult T4 from 2000 until 2005, and has hosted ITV’s primetime game show All Star Family Fortunes since 2006. He has also fronted ITV’s Beat The Star, featuring celebrity guests, and in 2013, Vernon joined Gabby Logan and Tom Daley to co-host ITV’s short-lived diving competition show Splash!.

He has spent eight years at BBC1 Radio hosting entertainment shows, and in 2017, it was announced that Vernon would host Channel 5’s coverage of Formula E motor racing.

The presenter is famously married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, and the couple have two children together. Tess recently shared her support for Vernon on Instagram, writing: “Ahh so the news is out… Vernon is doing @imacelebrity ! For years we have watched this show together, cheering the camp mates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the king & Queens of the jungle. This year we’ll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an’ all. Good luck Vern!!”

Phobias? “I don’t like being confined underwater!”

Advertisement

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “I think I have always been the same throughout my career – so I don’t have any.”