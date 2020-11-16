Where is I’m A Celebrity 2020’s castle?

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity is now officially underway, with this year’s famous line-up heading into the new castle campsite during Sunday night’s launch show.

Viewers got a good look at the new medieval home for the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up who will be spending the next few weeks in the episode, with a tour of the group’s living quarters, the courtyard, their privy and the all-new boiler room, where the campmates will need to put in some work to keep the hot water running.

If you’re wanting a closer inspection of Gwrych castle and its Game of Thrones-style decor, ITV released some detailed pics of the new location ahead of the series’ launch, showcasing the cold and gothic layout to this year’s campsite.

Where is I’m A Celebrity being held this year?

For the first time ever, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is being filmed in the UK due to the ongoing complications and risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed the news in August, giving the crew plenty of time to prepare another series of wild challenges for a fresh batch of unprepared contestants.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 will be filmed in Gwrych Castle, north Wales, and the owners are thought to be receiving £300,000 for the location rights, which is likely to be used for repairs to the tourist attraction.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment, at ITV Studios, said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”

Where is the I’m A Celebrity castle?

The historic Gwyrch Castle is a Grade I listed 19th-century country house located in the northern Welsh town of Abergele.

It is known as ‘The Showpiece of Wales’ and is a popular tourist attraction in the North Wales area.

Located near the northern coast of Wales, Gwyrch Castle is found near Pensarn and Colwyn Bay.

Look inside the I’m A Celebrity castle

Any notion that the Gwrych Castle location was going to be a gentler experience than the jungle can be immediately dispelled by one look at the bedroom. It is exposed, cold, bleak and barren – the stuff of nightmares!

The castle camp has a Dungeons & Dragons look about it and it’s easy to imagine it being a set for series like Cursed and Game of Thrones. Will the same kind of horrors await the 12 celebrities?

Just when you think the set is empty of modern conveniences, you discover a telephone box. But judging by the state of it, anyone at the end of the blower will be delivering bad news…

ITV

At least the campers will have the friendly face of Kiosk Cledwyn to greet them when it all gets too much. Did we say friendly? Fiendish.

A stairway to Hell… What awaits the celebrities at the end of these steps?

The castle looks a little less intimidating in daylight but, still, the contestants are destined to get a strong sense of what life was like in more primitive times.

Is this an outhouse or a cottage?

There is no jungle stream for the celebrities to wash their togs in so they will have to grapple with antique machinery if they want to maintain hygiene.

Should there be any fairytale romance, the lovers’ seat looks unappealing.

If the celebrities have prepared properly they’ll have been acclimatising to cold showers, as this rudimentary set-up is not a steamy power shower.

Where is I’m A Celebrity usually filmed?

Google Maps/ITV

Since the second series in 2003, I’m A Celebrity has been based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook National Park.

Previously, The Sun reported that ITV execs were considering moving the camp in 2020, from its current home on a UNESCO heritage site to an area of Kangaroo Island.

Due to this year’s last-minute format change, it’s yet to be confirmed whether such a move is still on the cards for future editions of the competition.

However, if ITV does decide to push on with the move in 2021, we may never see the old camp again – and we didn’t even get to say goodbye!

I'm A Celebrity will premiere on ITV on Sunday 15th November.