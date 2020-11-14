Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas awards first 10 of 2020 series

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas awards first 10 of 2020 series

"It's never too early for a 10 from Shirley!"

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Shirley gives 10

We’re only in Week Four but already we’ve seen the first 10 of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Advertisement

HRVY and Janette Manrara performed an energetic Salsa to BTS’ hit song, Dynamite, which got rave reviews from the judges.

The routine went down well with one judge in particular, as Shirley Ballas scored the number a 10, placing him right at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

“It’s never too early for a 10 from Shirley,” the head judge announced as she stood up in celebration of the achievement.

Popstar HRVY and his professional partner were absolutely thrilled by the accolade and bounced up and down with joy.

Viewers were pleased to see the high score, too, as one said: “So happy for them, it was absolutely amazing!!!”

A second added: “They deserve it so so so much!!! I screamed the house down! @HRVY@JManrara.”

“So happy for them ! they were incredible I was speechless,” another shared.

It was all change on Strictly Come Dancing this week as Motsi Mabuse was replaced by Anton Du Beke.

The judge had to take an emergency trip to Germany earlier in the week and as per government guidelines, has to self-isolate for two weeks.

Happily, Anton was on hand to take up a role on the judging panel after being knocked out of the 2020 competition in Week Two with his celebrity partner, Jacqui Smith.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

JJ Chalmers
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Get the Cooks Professional Espresso Maker for just £39.99

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get the Cooks Professional Espresso Maker for just £39.99

Love coffee and saving money? Then don’t miss out on the chance to get this fabulous espresso machine at a fraction of the price!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing Class of 2017

Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Everything you need to know about week one, from what’s happened in training to the dances

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY

Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY

HRVY confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

Strictly star HRVY

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse says only “tiny little things” stopped her giving HRVY’s Jive a 10