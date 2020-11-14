“Strong minded” Hollie Arnold is hoping she doesn’t butt heads with her I’m A Celebrity campmates

Hollie Arnold is hoping to provide some much-needed light relief on I’m a Celebrity 2020 – but couldn’t rule out potentially clashing with fellow strong-minded and determined campmates.

The 26-year-old Paralympic gold medallist will be taking part in the 20th series alongside fellow celebs including Sir Mo Farah, TV presenter Vernon Kay, Corrie legend Beverley Callard and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire. The show has relocated to Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid making travelling Down Under unviable, and will kick off this weekend, on November 15th.

Hollie said she doesn’t want to be discussing politics or topics that are too heavy, as she thinks viewers want light-hearted fun and escapism from the show, telling RadioTimes.com, “I don’t really want to get into the political stuff. The world has been sombre enough with COVID, so I just want this show to be fun and lighthearted and for people to enjoy it and switch off their brains.

She added: “I just think maybe if somebody is quite strong-minded like me people can butt heads with that. That’s fine. I’m not going to fly off the handle, but I’m sure there’s bound to be some sort of mishap in the camp you know when you’re living together 24/7 which could potentially three weeks. I’m just going to be me and hopefully I don’t set anyone off or vice versa.”

Hollie is also looking forward to the public getting to know her properly, but added that she can’t concern herself too much with being judged or perceived negatively.

“In a society where everyone seems to be judged for one thing or another, I’m just going to be me,” she continued. “I’m not going to be anybody else. I don’t have a different persona. And I just hope that the people will get behind me and hopefully vote for me and love me and probably laugh at me, which is absolutely fine because I’ll probably be laughing at myself during these fun times.”

She added: “It‘s exciting for me to give the public a chance to get to know the real Hollie Arnold and explain some of my stories, what I’ve been through and how I got there. I am not particularly known in the public. So it’s really exciting stuff going on.”

As the celebrities head into the unknown of their new campsite in Abergele – with freezing cold temperatures expected – Hollie has fully acknowledged the challenge ahead, but revealed she will keeping active to stay warm.

“It’s gonna be hard,” she admitted. “I don’t really like the cold. I don’t think anyone does really but I will have to keep my body moving. I won’t be able to sit still. You never know… hopefully we will be able to do some activities, some dancing and singing, you just don’t know who is in there. I’m just hoping we’ll keep ourselves entertained.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here 2020 will begin on Sunday 15th November. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.