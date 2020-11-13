Giovanna Fletcher reveals advice from former I’m A Celebrity winners

Mum-fluencer Giovanna Fletcher is being tipped to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity… by none other than Emma Willis. And the podcast host may well have an advantage over her castle rivals, as she’s good friends with three former jungle champions, including Emma’s husband, Matt.

She also knows former Queen, Vicky Pattison and King, Dougie Poynter, who is a McFly bandmate to her husband Tom.

So what nuggets of advice have they given to Giovanna?

“Tips are a bit useless because we are in different scenarios this year but Matt was really excited!” she told RadioTimes.com. “He told me to go in and be myself, and to have the best time ever. That’s what I plan on doing. You just have to go in there knowing it will be really hard, but that’s part of the experience. Dougie didn’t really give me any advice, but Vicky messaged me and told me the main thing was to have fun.”

Giovanna has been trying to prepare for the food deprivation in the castle, by denying herself little treats. “I like rice and I like beans, so that’s good, and I’m just living in faith that we’re going to get stars!” she said. “I’ve tried to cut down on my snacks this week and just eat my meals, but the thing with being an author is that you’re constantly going off to the cupboard to get a biscuit. There will be no biscuit cupboard in camp so that will take some adjusting to!

“I’ve cut out caffeine as well, I’ve been walking in my boots to break them in and trying to sleep a bit longer. I can only usually sleep for six hours, but I’m reminding myself there’s no kids to look after, so I might be the early riser in camp.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! season 20 will start at 9pm on Sunday 15th November on ITV. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.