Meet Vick Hope – I’m A Celebrity’s Daily Drop host and radio presenter

It’s not long now until I’m A Celebrity 2020 is on our screens with a fresh line-up of stars, a brand new location (North Wales) and a completely new spin-off show: The Daily Drop.

But who is The Daily Drop’s host Vick Hope? Aside from a BBC Radio 1 presenter and author, the 31-year-old has competed on Strictly Come Dancing and worked on ITV’s Lorraine.

Here’s everything you need to know about the presenter of Extra Camp’s replacement The Daily Drop.

Who is Vick Hope?

TV presenter Vick Hope is the host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’s new after-show The Daily Drop, which will air the morning after each main show episode.

She currently co-hosts BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks show with Katie Thistleton, as well as ITV’s reboot of kids’ show HOW.

Where have I seen Vick Hope before?

The 31-year-old presented the Capital Breakfast show with Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay from 2017 until 2020 and has acted as a backstage presenter for The X Factor: Celebrity, The X Factor: The Band and The Voice UK, whilst occasionally working as an entertainment reporter for ITV’s Lorraine.

She fronted Sky One’s 2018 series Carnage alongside Freddie Flintoff and Lethal Bizzle after working for ITV’s music interview show The Hot Desk in 2016.

Want to delve even deeper into the action from the #ImACeleb Camp this year? @VickNHope is here to bring you I'm A Celebrity… The Daily Drop! https://t.co/nohYDE6Ata pic.twitter.com/bK4oQgqIk8 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) October 20, 2020

Hope competed on Strictly Come Dancing’s 16th series in 2018 with professional Graziano Di Prima, but was the fourth contestant to be eliminated.

The broadcaster has also authored children’s book Listen Up with her former Capital co-host Roman Kemp.

The Daily Drop lands on ITV Hub on Monday 16th November. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.