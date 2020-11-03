How to watch the US Election 2020 live

After months of intense debate and campaigning, election day is finally here for citizens of the United States and it’s likely to be one of the most dramatic in recent history.

Republican President Donald Trump intends to hold on to his position in the Oval Office, but polls suggest Democrat Joe Biden could earn a comfortable lead.

Of course, the polls have been very wrong before, as was the case in 2016 when Trump defeated Hilary Clinton, who at one point had seemed a safe bet for the Presidency.

There is also the added complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with many voters choosing to post their ballots in advance of election day in order to avoid crowds.

For this reason, it may take longer than usual for all the votes to be counted, meaning it could be several days until we have a decisive answer on who will lead the United States for the next four years.

Here’s hoping that the news comes sooner rather than later, as those with a keen interest in politics will likely find it hard to truly relax until this election is settled.

How to watch the US Election live in the UK

Various UK channels will be broadcasting US election coverage on the 3rd of November, including BBC One, which will air a show hosted by Katty Kay and Andrew Neil from 11pm until 6am GMT.

ITV will also be covering the election from 11 until 6am with Tom Bradby, Julie Etchingham and Robert Moore presenting its coverage, as will Sky News with a show hosted by Dermot Murnaghan from 10pm until 7am.

What time are US election exit poll results announced?

Just like in the UK election, there is a strict embargo on when initial information from exit polls can be revealed, so as not to influence the outcome of the election.

Today, we can expect the first details to emerge at around 5pm Eastern Time (ET), which equates to 10pm GMT, however the earliest US exit polls have been known to be incorrect in the past.

Further exit polls will be released throughout the night, which will likely paint a more accurate picture as we near closer to a full count of the votes.

Expect the exit polls to be a major talking point on 10pm news bulletins and the subsequent US election news specials planned by the BBC, ITV and Sky News.

When is the US Election?

US President Election days are always held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which means this year’s election will take place on Tuesday 3rd November.

US Election results time

In previous elections, the winner of the Presidential race became clear by 11pm EST (4am GMT), which is when the West Coast polls close, although in the 2016 election, Pennsylvania wasn’t declared for Donald Trump until 1:35am EST (6:35am GMT), confirming the current president’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

The answer isn’t as clear cut this year, as 50.3 per cent of the votes were cast by mail due to COVID-19 – a 22.9 per cent increase from the 2018 midterms.

As mail-in votes take more time to process and can arrive after election day as long as they’re posted by November 3rd, we may have to wait days or even weeks for the vote count to be completed if there’s no clear winner on election day.

If the results are close, there may even be a recount – as seen during the 2000 election in which George W Bush and Al Gore competed against one another – which will delay matters even further and could even lead to legal battles in some cases.

The bottom line is: we’re not entirely sure – however, if the votes that can be counted on election day are overwhelmingly in favour of one of the candidates, a winner could be announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time.

When will Florida’s result be announced?

All eyes this year will be on Florida as the state often holds the answer as to who will be victorious. If one candidate clearly takes Florida, more often than not, they win the election.

You can expect to see the Florida results around 7pm ET, which makes it around midnight GMT, but as mentioned above, we may not have a completely accurate picture tonight.

US election results prediction – who will win, Trump or Biden?

As of election day, Tuesday 3rd November, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead in the polls with 52 per cent of the vote while incumbent Republican president Donald Trump is trailing behind with 44 per cent, according to BBC News.

Who wins will depend largely on which candidate secures the votes of swing states with a large number of electoral college votes, such as Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

To win the election, a candidate needs at least 270 out of the 538 electoral college votes to win the presidency and, according to polls, Biden currently has a lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – states which voted for Trump in the previous election.

However, polls have been wrong many times in the past, including at the 2016 US Election, where many predicted that Hillary Clinton would be voted the next President of the United States.

For this reason, it’s hard to say with any great certainty who the winner of the election will be, especially with the added complication caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the increased number of postal votes, it is likely to take longer than usual for every ballot to be counted, meaning we may not have a confirmed winner for several days, if not longer.

In 2000, George W Bush was not confirmed as winner of the US election until a Supreme Court ruling made one month after the vote, so there is a precedent for these proceedings to drag out.

The US Presidential Election Day is Tuesday 3rd November.