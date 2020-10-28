For those wanting to keep up to date with all the latest news, presidential updates and analysis from experts across the world, we've collated a list of some of the best podcasts to listen to in the lead up to the election – from when you're out on a run, cleaning the house or just taking a moment to catch up on the latest events from across the pond.

Here are some of our recommendations for the best US Election podcasts.

Americast - BBC

BBC

Hosted by BBC's North America Editor Jon Sopel and Newsnight's Emily Maitlis – or Sopes and Maitlis as they're known on the podcast – this US-focussed spinoff to BBC's Newscast is perfect for those wanting a 40-minute rundown on all things Trump from that week.

With episodes being recorded twice a week at the moment (although extra podcasts have been released to discuss huge events such as the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Donald Trump contracting COVID-19), Americast is an excellent source of US election analysis and up-to-date news on the ever-changing presidential race.

Listen to Americast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, BBC Sounds and wherever you get your podcasts.

Will Trump Win? – ITV

ITV

ITV's podcast coverage of the US election asks the question that's on everybody's lips – "Will Trump Win?" This podcast hosted by presenter Daniel Hewitt and Washington Correspondent Robert Moore invites a special guest on each week to discuss the big issues surrounding this year's presidential race.

From the pandemic to racial tensions in America, Will Trump Win takes a forensic look at the topics that will affect US voters and answers questions sent it by curious listeners.

Listen to Will Trump Win? on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.

Divided States – Sky News

Sky

Hosted by Sky News' US correspondent Cordelia Lynch and Washington Bureau Chief Emily Purser Brown, Divided States is a weekly podcast which picks apart the issues that split the American population when it comes to choosing a President.

From diving into swing states such as Florida and Pennsylvania, to analysing Trump and Biden's attack lines, Sky News' Divided States covers important ground in the lead up to the 2020 election, with Lynch and Purser Brown regularly joined by political guests to give their analysis an extra level of depth.

Listen to Divided States in Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Spreaker.

The Guardian UK: Politics Weekly – The Guardian

The Guardian

While The Guardian's Politics Weekly podcast focuses on all things politics from around the world, it has been following the US Presidential Election closely in the run-up to voting day and is therefore well worth a listen if you're looking for regular looks at the campaign trail.

Hosted by The Guardian's political editor Heath Stewart and deputy political editor Jessica Elgot, The Guardian UK: Politics Weekly welcomes on a host of commentators and experts to give their insights on the hotly contested election.

Listen to The Guardian UK: Politics Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Checks and Balance – The Economist

The Economist

In this weekly podcast, The Economist's US Editor John Prideaux, New York bureau chief Charlotte Howard and Washington correspondent Jon Fasman sit down to reflect on America's history and its influence on the current presidential election.

Discussing questions such as 'How has Donald Trump remade the world?' and 'How do you hold an election in a pandemic', Checks and Balance digs into the date, ideas and the candidates' achievements to try to find an answer.

Listen to Checks and Balance on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, TuneIn or where you get your podcasts.

The Washington Post

For those wanting insight from journalists on the ground in the US capital, The Washington Post's Election 2020 podcast is one to subscribe to, with its eclectic mix of daily news updates and political analysis exploring the powers and limitations of the American presidency.

Comprised of The Washington Post's 'Post Reports' – a daily news podcast, 'Can He Do That?' – an examination of the president's powers, and 'The Daily 2020's Big Idea' – a round-up of the biggest political stories of the day, Updates from The Washington Post provides a wide array of information about the upcoming election, with short, five-minute episodes for those wanting a quick update, to lengthier, in-depth recordings which dig into Biden and Trump's election promises.

Listen to Election 2020: Updates from The Washington Post on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Daily – The New York Times

The New York Times

Hosted by New York Times journalist Michael Barbaro, The Daily promises political analysis "twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6am".

Covering some of the biggest stories surrounding the presidential election, The Daily is a great listen for those wanting insights into subsections of voters, examinations of the Electoral College and the role social media has played in the election so far.

Listen to The Daily on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.

