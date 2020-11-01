Who left Strictly Come Dancing? The first celebrity has been voted out for 2020

It’s never easy to be the first one out, but unfortunately for former MP Jacqui Smith her Strictly Come Dancing journey came to an end this weekend.

The former Labour politician became the first celebrity to leave the 2020 series after finding herself in the dance off against Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing in Sunday night’s results show.

Jamie and Jacqui were the contestants who received the lowest overall points after their scores from the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard were combined with the public vote.

In week one, all the celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up took to the dance floor for the first time. Their scores were then combined with week two, after which the public voted for their favourites.

Both couples were made to perform their routines again. First, Jamie Laing and his dance partner Karen Hauer performed their American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra.

Then, Jacqui and her dance partner Anton Du Beke returned to the ballroom to perform their Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones in a bid to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges and remain in the competition.

However, sadly for Jacqui, it wasn’t her lucky day.

Following the performances, the judges gave their verdict with Craig Revel Horwood choosing to save Jamie and Karen.

“Based purely on dance merit and what I thought was the better dance of the evening, I’d like to save Jamie and Karen,” he said.

Motsi Mabuse also opted to keep Jamie and Karen in the competition, saying: “First of all I’d like to say that both couples did very well, I felt that both couples picked up a notch this time. I just have to say that for me personally I think that one couple was a little bit on a higher level so I’m going to save Jamie & Karen.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save Jamie and Karen.

Speaking about her time on the show, Smith said: “I had the greatest adventure it’s possible to imagine. I’m just sorry I can’t continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic and gorgeous to be with. But I don’t feel too much shame in losing to these guys because they are a fantastic bunch of dancers, they really are. So I’ll be watching you and supporting you.”

She added: “To Anton I would like to say you have been just an absolute joy to be with. I am so pleased and proud to have spent this time with you. And to everybody on the programme I don’t think people realise just how brilliant the team is that put this programme together and if ever we need Strictly, we need it now so thank you so much.”

When asked if he had any words for Jacqui, Anton said: “Well I’ve loved every second of being in the studio with you. We have laughed, you have a shocking sense of humour I can’t begin to tell you. You are just the best and I’ve loved it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

You’ll be missed, Jacqui!

