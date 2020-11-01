I’m a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec undertake “hideous” Bushtucker Trial

They have been hosts of I’m a Celebrity for coming up 20 seasons, mercilessly mocking celebrities who have been gunged, plunged, forced-fed bugs and generally brutalised by the Bushtucker Trials, but finally Ant and Dec have experienced what it’s like to undertake one.

It’s fair to say, they didn’t like it one bit.

They tweeted: “We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial … Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought!”

Well, we did it. We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial ???????? Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought! See the full trial, and take a look back at 19 series of #ImACeleb, on A Jungle Story, 8:10pm next Sunday, 8th Nov on @ITV @WeAreSTV ???????????? pic.twitter.com/55qmQGQGpB — antanddec (@antanddec) November 1, 2020

It’s not clear which trial Ant and Dec had to endure but on closer inspection we can definitely see maggots and slugs and it looks as if Dec has worn the worst of whatever they’ve gone through.

I’m a Celebrity fans will be able to watch them undergo the trial on A Jungle Story next Sunday 8th November on ITV and STV, which suggests the premiere of the new series of the much-loved autumn entertainment show is close at hand.

Possibly the following Sunday, 15th November?

The latest information from the Welsh Government indicates that production could go ahead on I’m a Celebrity season 20 despite the two-week “circuit break” lockdown the country is currently under.

I’m a Celebrity will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales and the castle’s trust said in a tweet: “Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law. We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!”

I’m a Celebrity would not be affected by the month-long lockdown which goes into effect in England from Thursday 5th November.

