How to watch the US Election 2020 live

With just days to go before the President of the United States is chosen by voters, political junkies all over the world are glued to their television screens, waiting for new poll results, updates from the last-minute campaign trial and any further exchanges between candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

While former Vice President and Democrat Joe Biden is currently leading in the polls, it’s difficult to predict who will emerge victorious at this stage with variables such as COVID-19, early voting and mail-in ballots to consider.

If you’re therefore planning on staying up all night to watch the election play out in real time, we’ve collated all the information you’ll need – so stock up on instant coffee (or booze) and get ready for one of the most dramatic evenings of the year.

How to watch the US Election live in the UK

Various UK channels will be broadcasting US election coverage on the 3rd of November, including BBC One, which will air a show hosted by Katty Kay and Andrew Neil from 11pm until 6am GMT.

ITV will also be covering the election from 11 until 6am with Tom Bradby, Julie Etchingham and Robert Moore presenting its coverage, as will Sky News with a show hosted by Dermot Murnaghan from 10pm until 7am.

When is the US Election?

US President Election days are always held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which means this year’s election will take place on Tuesday 3rd November.

When are the results of the US Election announced?

In previous elections, the winner of the Presidential race became clear by 11pm EST (4am GMT), which is when the West Coast polls close, although in the 2016 election, Pennsylvania wasn’t declared for Donald Trump until 1:35am EST (6:35am GMT), confirming the current president’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

The answer isn’t as clear cut this year, as 50.3 per cent of the votes were cast by mail due to COVID-19 – a 22.9 per cent increase from the 2018 midterms.

As mail-in votes take more time to process and can arrive after election day as long as they’re posted by November 3rd, we may have to wait days or even weeks for the vote count to be completed if there’s no clear winner on election day.

If the results are close, there may even be a recount – as seen during the 2000 election in which George W Bush and Al Gore competed against one another – which will delay matters even further and could even lead to legal battles in some cases.

The bottom line is: we’re not entirely sure – however, if the votes that can be counted on election day are overwhelmingly in favour of one of the candidates, a winner could be announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time.

Who will win the US Election?

As of Friday 30th October, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is ahead in polls with 51 per cent of the vote while incumbent Republican president Donald Trump is trailing behind with 43 per cent, according to BBC News (as of 30th October 2020).

Who wins will also depend on which candidate secures the votes of swing states with a large number of electoral college votes, such as Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

To win the election, a candidate needs at least 270 out of the 538 electoral college votes to win the presidency and according to polls, Biden currently has a big lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – states which voted for Trump in the previous election.

However it’s worth noting that these statistic will change as we get closer to Election Day and that this year’s exit polls may not be as reliable as previous years, with over 28 million people having voted early in-person while 50 per cent of voters cast their presidential choice via mail-in ballot.

The US Presidential Election Day is Tuesday 3rd November.