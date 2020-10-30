Sandi Toksvig to present new Channel 4 quiz, replacing Michael Buerk as host

Sandi Toksvig has been announced as the presenter of Channel 4’s new quiz based on the format of Can I Improve My Memory?

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the former Great British Bake Off host will take over from presenter Michael Buerk for the show which previously featured celebrity guests using memory hacks to fill up on facts, in a bid to become experts in diverse subjects in just two weeks.

The series premiered as a 60-minute special back in March 2019, with Buerk challenging stars such as Gok Wan, Joey Essex, and Valerie Singleton on their unlikely new specialist subjects and their new-found knowledge.

The aim of the competition was to encourage them to master new memory techniques taught by world memory grandmaster Mark Channon.

A new four-part series, set for release next year, will see Toksvig hosting and a new group of celebrities competing across knockout episodes to be crowned the memory champion.

Can I Improve My Memory? will be executive produced by Jamie Isaacs and produced by Alice Wheater. Tim Hancock and Sarah Lazenby commissioned the series for Channel 4.

Earlier this year, the QI host announced that she would be stepping down as presenter of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off, which saw her replaced by comedian Matt Lucas.

Toksvig joined the show as host with fellow comedian Noel Fielding in 2017, after the show jumped ship to from the BBC to Channel 4, after hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins stood down. Original judge Paul Hollywood was joined by Prue Leith, replacing Mary Berry.

The comedian, 61, said she was leaving the tent to work on other projects, including hosting the forthcoming Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which looks at the issue of adult literacy.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.