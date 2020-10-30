Meet Jacqui Smith – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and former Home Secretary

Former MP Jacqui Smith swapped Westminster for sequins on Strictly Come Dancing and after making it through Week One, she’s been training hard for her next dance.

She is currently at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, after her Foxtrot to Always Look On the Bright Side of Life with professional partner Anton du Beke didn’t impress all of the judges.

Jacqui was awarded 13 for her fun and punchy routine, but only managed to get a three off Craig Revel Horwood, who branded the dance “a little bit lumpy”.

Shirley Ballas said she was “pleasantly surprised” by her performance and offered her a five, as did Motsi Mabuse.

Jacqui is putting the first weekend behind her as she Sambas into Week Two with a lively routine to the tune of Help Yourself by Tom Jones.

Get to know Jacqui ahead of the second live show with our handy guide to the former Home Secretary and star of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up below.

Who is Jacqui Smith?

Age: 57

Twitter: @Jacqui_Smith1

Job: Former Home Secretary

Partnered with: Anton Du Beke

Jacqui Smith was the Labour MP for Redditch from 1997 until 2010, during which time she served in a number of cabinet posts.

Her most prominent role was as Home Secretary following Gordon Brown’s election as Labour leader, a role which she held from 1007 until 2009, while prior to this she held positions as Chief Whip, Minister for schools and Minister for Industry.

She lost her seat at the 2010 General Election to Conservative candidate Karen Lumley, and has since pursued a number of other projects.

Currently, she co-hosts a politics and current affairs podcast called For The Many on LBC, along with journalist Iain Dale, while she regularly appears as a guest on programmes such as This Week, Sky News’ Press Preview and Good Morning Britain.

Jacqui Smith’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard:

Week One: Foxtrot (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

So far, Jacqui’s Strictly journey didn’t get off to a smooth start. She found herself at the bottom of the leaderboard with her Foxtrot.

Craig branded the routine “a little bit lumpy”, but thankfully Jacqui hasn’t been deterred by the criticism.