Meet Bill Bailey – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and stand-up comedian
Everything you need to know about the star of Channel 4's Black Books who is in the Strictly line-up this year.
The Strictly Come Dancing live shows are well underway and this year’s line-up have already put on a pretty impressive show.
Comedian Bill Bailey made his ballroom debut dancing the cha-cha-cha with his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse.
He still has week two to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges, as the week one scores will be combined, and the public will get to vote for their favourite for the first Strictly elimination.
The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have now been revealed for week two, and Bailey will be doing the Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin.
He competes against the likes likes of BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who is part of the show’s first same sex pairing.
Here’s everything you need to know about Bill Bailey, who is part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.
Who is Bill Bailey?
Age: 55
Instagram: @the_bill_bailey
Twitter: @BillBailey
Job: Stand-up comedian and actor
Partnered with: Oti Mabuse
Bailey began his comedy career in the 80’s, performing stand-up on the circuit and various comedy shows before landing his own TV series on the BBC in 1998 – Is It Bill Bailey?
From then on, he began appearing on various panel shows, such as Room 101, Have I Got News for You and Des O’Connor Tonight before acting in Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes’ off-beat comedy Spaced.
In 2000, he starred in Channel 4 sitcom Black Books as Manny Bianco alongside Dylan Moran and Tamsin Grieg, and two years later, became a team captain on musical quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks.
He has since taken acting roles in Hot Fuzz, Skins, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, Chalet Girl, Doctor Who and currently stars in In the Long Run opposite Idris Elba.
In addition to his acting career, Bailey is a skilled pianist and guitarist, regularly incorporating both instruments and his musical abilities into his stand-up routines.
He shares a son with his wife Kristin, who he married in 1998 and lives in London with.
Bill Bailey’s Strictly journey so far
Scoreboard
Week one: Cha cha (3 + 6 + 6) = 15
Bill Bailey has some work to do, to up his score. He’s currently in 8th place, with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing in 9th place and politician Jacqui Smith right at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Bailey’s Strictly signing was announced by the show back in September.
Sharing a statement, the BBC One dance competition wrote on their Twitter page: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge.”
Yes… it's no joke. Award-winning comedian, presenter, multi-instrumentalist and soon-to-be ballroom dancer Bill Bailey, is booked for #Strictly 2020! ????
???? https://t.co/n4uDADTFgJ @BillBailey pic.twitter.com/OMNFprtZNA
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2020
Responding to the news, Bailey added: “So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”