How to watch the Spitting Image revival on BritBox

There’s good news for BritBox subscribers who’ve been enjoying a fresh serving of the infamous puppet series, with a second series of Spitting Image already confirmed.

Proving that satire is very much alive and kicking in 2020, the revival of the popular series had been released exclusively on BritBox – up until now, that is, following the announcement that a US election Spitting Image special will also air on ITV this Halloween.

The original 1980s cult classic was known for producing some truly memorable – and equally disturbing – likenesses over the years in their quest to poke fun at the rich and powerful.

Former British Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major have been immortalised in caricature form, but the new series came with a revamped set of Spitting Image puppets.

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, and Dominic Cummings, in addition to musicians, royals, figures from pop culture (there’s a Baby Yoda) all feature in the new series.

Giants of the tech world such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg also star in addition to a mysterious COVID-19 puppet.

Here’s everything you need to know about BritBox’s Spitting Image revival, and how to watch it.

When is the Spitting Image revival on TV?

The 10-part revival of Spitting Image premiered exclusively on BritBox on Saturday 3rd October, releasing new episodes weekly

When is the Spitting Image US election special on TV?

The two-part US election special will premiere at 10pm on Saturday 31st October on ITV (Halloween), and will be available to stream that same day on BritBox.

Creator Roger Law said: “Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on the 31st October at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate.”

Spitting Image voice cast

From world leaders, to modern-day cultural figures like Greta Thunberg and Beyoncé, perhaps it’s more useful to ask who won’t be appearing in puppet form on Spitting Image.

Meanwhile, the impressive voice cast reads like a who’s who of international voice actors and comedians, including John DiMaggio (Bender on Futurama), Game of Thrones‘ Indira Varma, Billy West, Debra Stephenson, Debra Wilson, Guz Khan, Jess Robinson, Lewis MacLeod, Lobo Chan, Matt Forde, and Phil LaMarr.

The show’s original co-creator Roger Law (who now heads up the revival’s creative team) said of the new series: “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say ‘Pro bono publico’.

“It’s time to come off furlough! The people have spoken and the puppets are oven ready. We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.”

He added: “There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl; Greta Thunberg… you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jürgen Klopp.

“This time Spitting Image is going global so we will be making world beating trade deals with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings finally get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job.

“We have always employed strange people and I’m sure Dom, in particular, will be a great asset; he seems to dislike the establishment just as much as we do. And the message for the Keir Starmers and Michel Barniers is… Let’s get BritBox done.”

Spitting Image trailer

You can watch the trailer for BritBox’s Spitting Image revival here.

Spitting Image started exclusively on BritBox on Saturday 3rd October 2020.