Strictly’s AJ Pritchard addresses possible I’m A Celebrity stint

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has addressed rumours he could be one of the campmates on the upcoming unique series of I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Advertisement

The dancer quit BBC One’s ballroom competition earlier this year in a move that surprised fans, with Pritchard wishing to concentrate on other projects, including collaborations with his brother and ex-Love Islander Curtis.

Rumours have been flying that Pritchard is signed on to take part in ITV’s extreme reality show, but the news is yet to be confirmed as plans for the upcoming series – and the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up – remain under wraps.

Still, he has given some subtle hints about his involvement, including in a new interview with The Sun, where he discussed this year’s edition of I’m A Celeb, which is to take place in North Wales due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Thanks, you are now signed up to our I'm A Celeb newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our I'm A Celeb newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

“I’m intrigued as to how it’s going to work this year, not being in Australia in the sunshine,” he said. “I do like the sun, so I don’t know how the celebrities will take it. I think whoever wants to do that show would prefer it in a hot country.”