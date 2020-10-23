Meet Nicola Adams – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant in first same-sex pairing

Ditching the boxing ring for the dance floor for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing is Nicola Adams.

Advertisement

The former boxer will make history this year as part of the show’s first same sex pairing in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Nicola has revealed how she feels about being in the show’s first same sex-pairing.

Although she’s happy to see “diversity” on the BBC one show, the athlete told press including RadioTimes.com: “I don’t see why it’s a big deal!”

Her professional dance partner Katya Jones says viewers won’t even question the same-sex pairing.

Nicole will compete against The Wanted’s Max George against Jonathan Creek actress Caroline Quentin, former NFL star Jason Bell, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Strictly have released the songs and dances for week one for all the contestants, and Nicola will be doing the quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald.

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Nicola Adams?

Getty Images

Age: 37

Instagram: nicolaadamsobe

Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE

Job: Former boxer

Partnered with: Katya Jones

In 2012, Nicola became the first female amateur boxer to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

Four years later at Rio 2016, she became double Olympic champion following her second gold medal win, as well as being the first boxer in history to retain an Olympic title.

It certainly sounds like Strictly could have winner on their hands with Nicola!

Having also become World Amateur Champion in May 2016 she secured a grand slam of titles, and is the only female boxer in the history of the sport to have won every major title available to her; Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

In recognition of her services to boxing and unprecedented achievement, Nicola was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2013 New Year’s Honours list. She was made an OBE in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list.

She recently retired from the sport with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title in 2019.

As well as her boxing career, Nicola has also made multiple TV appearances. Last year, she appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, and in 2018, she became the face of sensitive skincare brand E45.

She’s currently in a relationship with beauty blogger and hair stylist Ella Baig – who she recently appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with.

What has Nicola said about Strictly?

News that Nicola would be joining Strictly Come Dancing was announced on BBC Breakfast on BBC One.

“I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing. I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts,” she said.

“People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too.”

Revealing she’d be part of the first same-sex pairing the show has ever seen its 16-year history, she added: “I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

The 37-year-old also shared a post to her 159k Instagram followers.

An insider recently suggested there’d be two same-sex couples on this year’s show, after Dancing On Ice debuted its own historic same-sex pairing, pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers.

“The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge,” a source previously told The Sun. “Many of Strictly’s stars have called on producers to cast a same-sex couple for the past few years and it’s been decided this will be the year.

“Johannes made history with Graziano in the last series by becoming the first same-sex dancers to perform and he’s made no secret of how keen he’d be to take on the role.”

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing live show is on BBC One on October 24th at 7:25pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.