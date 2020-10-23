Meet Jacqui Smith – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and former Home Secretary

Swapping Westminster for the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor this year is former MP Jacqui Smith.

She follows in the footsteps of Ann Widdecombe and Ed Balls, who previously took part on the show.

And Jacqui Smith revealed the Strictly advice Ed Balls had passed onto her, saying in a recent interview with press including RadioTimes.com: “Nobody can ever compete with Ed’s Gangnam Style, but what he said to me was actually, ‘Embrace it and really go for it and try hard,’ and I promise you that is what I’m going to do.”

Smith was the 12th celebrity to be confirmed as part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, joining the likes of comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, YouTube star HRVY and Made In Chelsea Star Jamie Laing, who makes a return to the series after having to pull out last year.

This weekend, she’ll perform in her first Strictly live show alongside her professional dance partner Anton DuBeke.

Strictly have released the songs and dances for week one for all contestants, and the pair will be doing the foxtrot to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contestant.

Who is Jacqui Smith?

Age: 57

Twitter: @Jacqui_Smith1

Job: Former Home Secretary

Partnered with: Anton Du Beke

Jacqui Smith was the Labour MP for Redditch from 1997 until 2010, during which time she served in a number of cabinet posts.

Her most prominent role was as Home Secretary following Gordon Brown’s election as Labour leader, a role which she held from 1007 until 2009, while prior to this she held positions as Chief Whip, Minister for schools and Minister for Industry.

She lost her seat at the 2010 General Election to Conservative candidate Karen Lumley, and has since pursued a number of other projects.

Currently, she co-hosts a politics and current affairs podcast called For The Many on LBC, along with journalist Iain Dale, while she regularly appears as a guest on programmes such as This Week, Sky News’ Press Preview and Good Morning Britain.

What has Jacqui Smith said about Strictly?

Getting ready to govern the dance floor. Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith is making #Strictly her new constituency! ????https://t.co/uugMRt7A3m @Jacqui_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/9vsjfoRSXY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 4, 2020

Upon the announcement of her participation, Smith said in a statement, “I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly – and that’s very rare for me.

“Fifty years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in better hands with the Strictly team and I’m going to throw myself into the challenge. Watch out!”

Tweeting the news of the announcement, Smith added: “Well this is all a bit exciting!”

