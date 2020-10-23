It’s time for the Strictly Come Dancing live shows and we can’t wait to see this year’s contestants in action.

Advertisement

This week, we’ll see comedian Bill Bailey cha-cha-cha into the ballroom with his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse.

Strictly have released the songs and dances for week one, and the pair will be showing off their moves to Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba.

Bill joins the likes of BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who is part of the show’s first same sex pairing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bill Bailey, who is part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is Bill Bailey?

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Stand-up comedian and actor

Partnered with: Oti Mabuse

Bailey began his comedy career in the 80’s, performing stand-up on the circuit and various comedy shows before landing his own TV series on the BBC in 1998 – Is It Bill Bailey?

From then on, he began appearing on various panel shows, such as Room 101, Have I Got News for You and Des O’Connor Tonight before acting in Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes’ off-beat comedy Spaced.

In 2000, he starred in Channel 4 sitcom Black Books as Manny Bianco alongside Dylan Moran and Tamsin Grieg, and two years later, became a team captain on musical quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

He has since taken acting roles in Hot Fuzz, Skins, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, Chalet Girl, Doctor Who and currently stars in In the Long Run opposite Idris Elba.

In addition to his acting career, Bailey is a skilled pianist and guitarist, regularly incorporating both instruments and his musical abilities into his stand-up routines.

He shares a son with his wife Kristin, who he married in 1998 and lives in London with.

What has Bill Bailey said about Strictly?

Bailey hasn’t announced the news himself on social media just yet, but said in a statement: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge.”

Advertisement

“So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching,” he added.

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows start on BBC One on October 24th at 7:25pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.