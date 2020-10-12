Official Taskmaster podcast to dissect the antics of series 10 on Channel 4

An official Taskmaster podcast will launch alongside the 10th series of the comedy panel show, with reigning champion Ed Gamble confirmed as host.

The hit series sees five comedians given strange and perplexing challenges to complete, with their efforts judged by the uncompromising Taskmaster: Greg Davies.

After nine popular seasons on UKTV channel Dave, the show is moving to Channel 4 for its latest outing, with the Taskmaster 2020 line-up consisting of This Country‘s Daisy May Cooper, Benidorm’s Johnny Vegas, The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, Two Weeks to Live’s Mawaan Rizwan and podcaster Richard Herring.

The official Taskmaster podcast will offer commentary on all the action from the main series, with Gamble being joined by special guests to scrutinise the questionable decisions of the Taskmaster himself.

Greg Davies and (little) Alex Horne will be guests on the show, while fans can also expect to hear past contestants and celebrity fans weigh in on the antics from the new series each week.

The podcast will launch immediately after Taskmaster’s series 10 premiere, becoming available to download on iTunes from 10pm on 15th October, with new episodes added every Thursday.

A trailer for the companion show has been uploaded to YouTube, featuring Gamble explaining what fans can expect to hear in the weeks to come.

“I’m a huge fan of the show which is why I’m delighted to say that I will be hosting the brand new official Taskmaster podcast. I say official, we haven’t asked Greg yet because he’s taking one of his famous two-hour post-meal naps,” Gamble joked.

Taskmaster premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday 15th October.