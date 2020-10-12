First the BBC gave us The Repair Shop, and then came The Bidding Room, which like its counterpart has become a huge hit with viewers.

Hosted by Nigel Havers, the daytime TV show sees a group of expert dealers attempt to outbid each other to buy extraordinary items brought in by the public.

Each episode, sellers enter the bidding room and try to get the best price for their items which have been valued by Simon Bower.

The Bidding Room dealers then battle it out to get the item, keeping in mind a price they won’t go over.

It’s a real battle of wits as neither the sellers or bidders will want to give too much away.

Of course, there wouldn’t be a show if it wasn’t for the amazing items being sold, which range from antique jewellery to vintage electronics.

And the BBC One show is looking for new items every single day!

So, do you have anything unusual, unique or antique that you’re thinking of selling? If so, here’s how you can get involved.

How to apply to be on The Bidding Room

Thinking of selling something at home, which you think holds unique value? Well then The Bidding Room could be the place for you to get the best price for your items.

It’s not yet known whether there’ll be a new series of the BBC One show, but The Bidding previously called for people to sign up for the show on their Instagram page.

Those interested in applying for the show, can call directly on 01273 22480 or apply by filling out an application form here.

The show is looking for “prized antique, a collectible or anything else you think is desirable”.

You must fill out basic details about your item, including whether you are the owner of the item, and if not, if you’ve been authorised to sell it.

Clear pictures of the item must also be uploaded with the application.

Potential sellers are advised to take photos from all sides and even the bottom, and are reminded to include photos of “any marks, signatures, damage etc.”.

The Bidding Room is on BBC One at 4.30pm. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.