When will The Bidding Room be back on TV? Everything you need to know about new series

BBC One’s The Bidding Room is finally back, following a short break.

Hosted by Nigel Havers, the daytime TV show sees sellers come face-to-face with five dealers who battle it out to make the highest bid.

And fans of the show will get to see valuation expert Simon Bower and the team of Bidding Room dealers back in actions with brand new episodes coming this October.

So when is it back on TV? Here’s everything you need to know, including information on how to apply for The Bidding Room

When will The Bidding Room return to TV?

New episodes of The Bidding Room come to BBC One on October 12th.

They’ll air at 4:30pm and will also be available to watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Nine episodes are expected to air in total to complete the series

The show announced its return on Instagram, sharing an image of five if the Bidding Room dealers as it called for viewers to apply to be on the show.

A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com that the series had taken a natural break, with the rest of the The Bidding Room’s episodes airing this autumn.

Where is The Bidding Room filmed?

The BBC One show is filmed in West Vale near Halifax in Yorkshire, and viewers might be surprised to hear all the bidding takes place in a real life showroom.

You can read more about where the Bidding Room is filmed here.

How can I apply for the next series?

While it is currently unknown whether The Bidding Room will be back for a second series, you can now apply to take part on the show!

If you have a unique object you’d like to show-off to the bidders in Yorkshire, you can apply to be on the show as long as you’re over the age of 18.

You can fill out an online application form on the BBC’s website or email the series’ production company – Ricochet Casting.