Doctor Who spin-off Daleks! reveals release date, first look and new plot teasers

Doctor Who’s upcoming animated spin-off Daleks! is officially landing next month, with a first-look clip and new plot teasers being released as part of New York Comic Con.

It was announced today (10th October) as part of NYCC’s Time Lord Victorious panel that Daleks! will launch its first episode on the Doctor Who YouTube channel on Thursday 12th November.

A first look clip and and trailer also provided fans with a glimpse of what’s to come, re-introducing the Mechanoids, a robotic alien species from the planet Mechanus and arch-enemies of the Daleks.

The Mechanoids first appeared in Doctor Who in 1965 TV story The Chase, but have been “remodelled for the 21st century” and will be seen here forming an uneasy alliance with their old foes.

Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, The Sarah Jane Adventures) will voice the Queen of the Mechanids, with Ayesha Antoine (who previously played Dee Dee Blasco in the 2008 Doctor Who episode Midnight) will voice The Chief Archivian and Mechanoid 2150.

Nicholas Briggs will reprise his Doctor Who role as the voice of the Daleks, while Joe Sugg will also appear in the series, which was first announced in September and is made up of five 10 minute episodes.

Daleks! will see the Dalek Empire come up against a terrible force, with the most feared race in the universe finally meeting their match when they invade the fabled Archive of Islos. What ancient and deadly force lurks inside the greatest library in existence?

Soon, the Daleks’ home planet of Skaro is under attack and the Dalek Emperor is on the run. Can the Daleks defeat their opponent and regain their planet, even with help from an old enemy? Or will this be the end of the Daleks?

Daleks! will be available to watch for free from Thursday, 12th November. Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020 / early 2021.