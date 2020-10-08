Meet the contestants on Little Mix: The Search

Little Mix became international superstars after winning The X Factor almost ten years ago, and now they’re ready to find the next new pop group to dominate the charts with their BBC talent show Little Mix: The Search. While Leigh-Anne, Jesy, Perrie and Jade still need to find their Girl Dance and Rap R&B groups, so far they’ve whittled down all the contestants to find a Boyband, a Girl Vocal group, a Mixed Group and a Vocal and Instruments band. The groups confirmed in each category will then battle it out to win the competition during the live shows, presented by comedian and Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant Chris Ramsey, which will air on BBC One in the near future, with the champions getting the opportunity to support Little Mix on their next tour. Here’s everything you need to know about the bands confirmed so far, and their members. Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Boyband

Little Mix found their first band for the live shows when they announced Adam, Lee, Talis, Jaci and Zeekay as the show’s ‘Boyband’.

Port Talbot-based Talis was the first contestant to make it into the year after the 21-year-old won over Little Mix with his rendition of Shawn Mendes’ Treat You Better. He was soon joined by Southampton labourer Lee, who sang Tom Walker’s Better Half of Me, and 16-year-old Londoner Kaci, who wowed the girl group with a performance of AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove.

The two other members to join the boyband were 18-year-old Hertfordshire electrician Adam Harison, who sang Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi, and Zeekay from London, who performed Macklemore’s Ceiling Can’t Hold Us.

Mixed Group

The second episode of Little Mix: The Search saw the Touch singers whittle down the competition to find a Mixed Group for the final shows, declaring Jordan, Rosie, Liam and Melina to be the band’s four members.

First contestant Rosie, a 22-year-old body double who worked on Game of Thrones, wowed Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne with her performance of Alessia Cara’s Scars to Your Beautiful, while the following audition also won over Little Mix – Essex-based 22-year-old Jordan who sang Lizzo’s Feeling’ Good As Hell.

Performer and entertainer Liam soon joined them after singing Ed Sheeran’s You Need Me, I Don’t Need You, as did Liverpool’s Miss Cheshire Melina with her rendition of Ellie King’s Exes and Oh’s.

Girl Vocal

Episode three saw Little Mix find a Girl Vocal group to follow in their footsteps, although it proved to be a difficult task with the number of wildly talented singers that auditioned. The group managed to eventually confirm their Girl Vocal group, which consists of Shanice, Tamara, Tyler, Mya-Louise and Esther.

Irish contestant Tamara proved a controversial pick, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie clashing over the singer’s rendition of Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted, however she made it into the group alongside self-confessed East London “chatterbox” Mya-Louise, who sang Jorja Smith’s Blue Lights.

Fellow contestant Esther also won her place in the group with a Jorja Smith song, after the South East Londoner wowed the judges with a performance of On My Mind, while 18-year-old animal-lover Tyler was added to the group after singing Mariah Carey’s Circles.

The final member of the group was Shanice, who revealed that she gave up music briefly when falling pregnant at 19 with her now-4-year-old daughter and went on to stun Little Mix with her performance of Jazmine Sullivan’s Bust Your Windows.

Vocal and Instruments

Little Mix discovered their next No Doubt in last weekend’s episode with Vocal and Instrument band Matthew, Harry, Jacob and Patrick.

First up was Harry, a 21-year-old estate agent from London with the gift of the gab and impressive guitar-playing skills. He wowed the girl group with his performance of Zombie by Jamie T, while his bandmate Patrick, who’d been playing guitar since the age of 7, joined him in the band after singing George Ezra’s Blame It On Me.

Other additions to the group included shy piano player Jacob, who shocked Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne with his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises, and 20-year-old Dublin banker Matthew, whose singing and guitar-playing to Post Malone’s Better Now secured him a place in the group.

Little Mix: The Search launches airs on Saturday 10th October at 7pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.