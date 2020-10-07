Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Meet the (almost) Doctors

Many different actors have taken on the role of the Doctor in Doctor Who, forever associating their careers with the BBC sci-fi drama – but what about the actors who could have taken the top job?

Over the years, plenty of famous faces have been close to (or even offered) the chance to play the Doctor, but for whatever reason didn’t pick up the TARDIS keys and let someone else take the gig – and in this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we’re wondering what might have been.

Could Brian Blessed’s plans for the Second Doctor have been a complete car crash? Was Richard Griffiths twice denied the chance to craft a wonderful Doctor? Is Hugh Grant right to regret turning down the role that went to Christopher Eccleston, and was Chiwetel Ejiofor really almost the Eleventh Doctor before Matt Smith?

Listen on to find out just how many big names almost took on the acclaimed role, as well as those Doctors who missed out on their chance the first time round only to land the role later on.

Plus, we delve into the tricky process of creating a unique Doctor Who performance, and wonder why so many actors weave their own public persona into the fan-favourite character.

