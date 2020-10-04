When is The Walking Dead: World Beyond released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

Spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond – which series boss Scott M Gimple claims will address some of the mysteries left behind by other shows in the post-apocalyptic universe – was originally set to launch in April 2020.

But, as with so many film and TV projects of late, the show saw its premiere date postponed, with fans finally getting their first look at the latest entry in the franchise in October – the same fate befell The Walking Dead season 10 finale, also pushed from a planned April broadcast.

And with a new trailer for the female-led spin-off having debuted at this year’s virtual Comic-Con, anticipating for World Beyond is now greater than ever – read on for everything we know about the series so far.

When is The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Amazon Prime Video?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from Friday 2nd October.

The zombie drama was originally meant to launch on US network AMC on Sunday 12th April 2020, but the launch was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond episodes

Though the first season is yet to air, it has been confirmed that the series will have a self-contained run for only two seasons. The official The Walking Dead: World Beyond Twitter account posted about it in January 2020:

And apparently work on season two is already underway, with Matt Negrete revealing in July 2020, “All of the first season is in the can, it’s all ready to be aired.

“We are in the midst of, the writers and I, working on season 2 right now. We’re in the thick of it.

“We were lucky in that we were able to wrap post-production right around the time everything shut down because of the COVID situation.

“So yeah, season one in the can and season two in progress.”

What is The Walking Dead: World Beyond about?

Up until recently, details about the plot had been kept tightly under wraps and rumour had it this was due to the series’ potential connection to the upcoming Rick Grimes movies. The trailer seemed to confirm such was the case, as it features a helicopter similar to the one that whisked Rick away in The Walking Dead.

As well as revealing more about mysterious company CRM, the show will also delve into “a new mythology and story” following the first generation raised in The Walking Dead’s post-apocalyptic world (it’s set ten years after the zombie outbreak). The official synopsis reads:

“Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains,” it continues. “In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Meanwhile at Comic-Con@Home, Scott M Gimple went into more detail about some of the themes and topics the series would cover – hinting at significant crossover with the main series and adding that the Civil Republic of the Midwest would play a big part.

He said, “We found out a great deal about them. They are a very mysterious force, and the community they keep secure are incredibly secretive.

“Regardless, we go into that community a little bit… We don’t get a deep look at it, but we get some pretty tantalising tips to it.”

He went on, “We see Elizabeth, we see other people. Yeah, they’re a constant presence in this story and it explains a lot towards what we’ve seen in other shows and it invites new questions. This is me not being coy. We learn a lot.”

Who’s in the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

Protagonists Huck and Iris will be played by Annet Mahendru (Tyrant, The Americans) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) respectively.

Gold Digger’s Julia Ormond will play Elizabeth who, according to AMC, is a “charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force.”

Other cast members include The Punisher’s Joe Holt as family man and professor Leo Bennett, Nico Tortorella (The Following) as “honourable” Felix, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton and Hal Cumpston as Silas.

The series is co-created by Walking Dead veteran Scott M Gimple and showrunner Matthew Negrete, who has also penned several episodes of The Walking Dead.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

Yes – you can watch the quite literally explosive official trailer for the show’s UK release below.

